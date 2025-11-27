Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.91 and traded as high as C$20.58. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$20.18, with a volume of 329,005 shares trading hands.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSH.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$285.26 million for the quarter. Chartwell Retirement Residences had a net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chartwell Retirement Residences will post 0.1237392 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 713.84%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated open-ended trust. The company is engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long-term care communities in Canada. It operates its retirement and long-term care facilities separately. The Retirement Operations segment consists of communities that the company owns and operates in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.