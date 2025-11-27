Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.75 and traded as high as $53.02. Chemung Financial shares last traded at $52.17, with a volume of 6,573 shares.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHMG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Chemung Financial in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemung Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Read Our Latest Report on CHMG

Chemung Financial Trading Up 0.4%

The firm has a market cap of $249.89 million, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.75.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.58%.The company had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Chemung Financial Corp will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemung Financial

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter acquired 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.92 per share, for a total transaction of $113,393.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,133.92. This trade represents a 7.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemung Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chemung Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 77,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 108.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 81.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemung Financial

(Get Free Report)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.