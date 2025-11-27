Ciena Corporation $CIEN Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ciena alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 34.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Ciena by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Ciena by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Ciena by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 82.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Performance

CIEN opened at $200.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.02. Ciena Corporation has a 1 year low of $49.21 and a 1 year high of $214.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Ciena had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $844.44 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIEN. Argus lifted their target price on Ciena from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.50 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $141.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CIEN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $59,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 40,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,992.08. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 8,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,185,555.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 54,624 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,914.88. This trade represents a 13.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,935 shares of company stock worth $8,029,442. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ciena

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.