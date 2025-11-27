CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Receives $43.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNO

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CNO opened at $41.21 on Friday. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $43.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average is $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.94.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, CIO Eric R. Johnson sold 48,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $2,006,944.60. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 671,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,694,392.08. The trade was a 6.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 353.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.