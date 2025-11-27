Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.3333.

Several research analysts recently commented on CGTX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGTX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 34.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGTX stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

