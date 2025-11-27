Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,576 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 71.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 7,534 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.4% during the second quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 36,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,843.40. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $85.00 price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.19.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.8%

CTSH opened at $77.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.96 and a 200-day moving average of $73.66.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 10.20%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.220-5.260 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.77%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

