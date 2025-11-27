Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Down 5.5% on Insider Selling

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares were down 5.5% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $242.07 and last traded at $241.8550. Approximately 1,484,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 10,922,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.97.

Specifically, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.33, for a total transaction of $715,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.93, for a total value of $225,879.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,494.91. The trade was a 32.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.87, for a total value of $10,874,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several research firms have issued reports on COIN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, October 31st. President Capital boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $401.00 to $472.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 3.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.50.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 41.99%.The business’s revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,216,793 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $8,847,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,559,513 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,940,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,146 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 3,000,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $516,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,044,354,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 5.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,959,871 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $661,437,000 after purchasing an additional 108,751 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

