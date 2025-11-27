Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.25.

COLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of COLL opened at $46.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.61. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $48.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 102.03% and a net margin of 7.72%.The firm had revenue of $135.55 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 17,478 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $671,504.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,542.88. This trade represents a 19.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,215,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 126,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,813.51. This trade represents a 19.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 453.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 137.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 744.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

