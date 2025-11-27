Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.65 and traded as high as $1.75. Commercial Vehicle Group shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 122,179 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Up 2.4%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $63.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.00.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 5.66%.The business had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. Commercial Vehicle Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 87.1% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 10,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

