Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 358 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. $HCI

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in HCI Group by 24.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 1,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in HCI Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in HCI Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HCI Group from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of HCI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of HCI Group in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

HCI Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $177.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.16. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.89 and a 52 week high of $210.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.59 and a 200 day moving average of $167.90.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $2.46. The business had revenue of $216.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.53 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 18.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

HCI Group Profile

(Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.