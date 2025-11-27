Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases Shares of 117,718 Gaotu Techedu Inc. $GOTU

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 117,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the second quarter worth $36,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the second quarter worth $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOTU opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.13. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.85 million.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

Featured Stories

