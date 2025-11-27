Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS (NYSE:CIG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.97 and traded as high as $2.14. Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS shares last traded at $2.1150, with a volume of 2,504,517 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS Stock Up 2.7%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIG. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS by 1.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,271,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 25,907 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS by 68.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 162,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 65,902 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS by 27.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,471,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 316,782 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 295,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 76,193 shares during the last quarter.

Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Featured Articles

