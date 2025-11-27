Comparing Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) and Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) and Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ryan Specialty and Oxbridge Re”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty $2.52 billion 6.09 $94.67 million $0.46 126.35 Oxbridge Re $550,000.00 19.97 -$2.73 million ($0.34) -4.21

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ryan Specialty has higher revenue and earnings than Oxbridge Re. Oxbridge Re is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryan Specialty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

84.8% of Ryan Specialty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.2% of Ryan Specialty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ryan Specialty and Oxbridge Re, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty 1 4 10 1 2.69 Oxbridge Re 1 0 1 0 2.00

Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus target price of $67.40, indicating a potential upside of 15.97%. Oxbridge Re has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 249.65%. Given Oxbridge Re’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oxbridge Re is more favorable than Ryan Specialty.

Profitability

This table compares Ryan Specialty and Oxbridge Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty 7.61% 47.93% 5.47% Oxbridge Re -109.74% -47.76% -29.75%

Risk & Volatility

Ryan Specialty has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxbridge Re has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ryan Specialty beats Oxbridge Re on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company serves commercial, industrial, institutional, and government sectors. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Oxbridge Re

(Get Free Report)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology. In addition, the company offers fractional aircraft ownership, jet card, aircraft brokerage, and charter service through its fleet of private aircraft. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

