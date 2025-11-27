Cooper Companies (COO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $1.0634 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 10.08%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cooper Companies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

COO stock opened at $77.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $106.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.88.

Cooper Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Cooper Companies from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.77.

In other news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.04 per share, for a total transaction of $195,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 63,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,324.80. The trade was a 4.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian G. Andrews purchased 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.68 per share, with a total value of $100,162.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 22,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,504.88. This represents a 7.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired a total of 17,975 shares of company stock worth $1,216,346 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 22.0% in the third quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

