Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.39 and traded as high as $15.27. Core Laboratories shares last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 425,239 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Core Laboratories Trading Down 0.5%

The firm has a market cap of $697.00 million, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.92 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 6.21%.Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Core Laboratories has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Quantessence Capital LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

