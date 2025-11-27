Core & Main, Inc. $CNM Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNM. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Core & Main by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 262.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 815.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNM stock opened at $48.04 on Thursday. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $67.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average of $56.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.57%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Core & Main has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

CNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Core & Main from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Core & Main from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Core & Main from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Core & Main from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.64.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

