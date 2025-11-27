Creative Global Technology (NASDAQ:CGTL) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

Creative Global Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CGTL – Get Free Report) was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.8506 and last traded at $0.8350. Approximately 146,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,347,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8282.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Creative Global Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Creative Global Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Creative Global Technology stock. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in Creative Global Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CGTL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 124,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Marex Group plc owned about 0.58% of Creative Global Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Mission Consumer electronic devices have a limited life, but some rest idle with meaningful useful life left. We help make every minute of recycled consumer electronic devices’ lives count with our expertise in quickly connecting their demands and supplies, thereby facilitating the circular economy in the consumer electronic devices business and reducing waste.

