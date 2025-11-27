Creative Planning Buys 2,633 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. $PJT

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter worth $45,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in PJT Partners by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in PJT Partners by 1,082.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PJT opened at $168.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.70. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $190.27.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.61. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.66% and a net margin of 10.75%.The firm had revenue of $447.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.76 million. Research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

PJT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI set a $180.00 price objective on PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on PJT Partners from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.50.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

