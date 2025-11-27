Creative Planning Buys 797 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Creative Planning raised its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Everest Group by 27.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 622,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,593,000 after buying an additional 69,636 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in Everest Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in Everest Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 11,385 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $307.38 per share, with a total value of $3,499,521.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,491 shares in the company, valued at $13,983,023.58. This trade represents a 33.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan Levine bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $306.08 per share, with a total value of $948,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,150.24. This trade represents a 294.40% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EG has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Everest Group from $424.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Everest Group from $383.00 to $343.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.77.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $312.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.26. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $392.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.39 by ($5.85). The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

