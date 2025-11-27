Creative Planning Buys Shares of 62,851 First Internet Bancorp $INBK

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 62,851 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INBK. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,923,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 186,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 81.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on INBK shares. Zacks Research lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Internet Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.33.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.93. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $42.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($2.09). The company had revenue of $43.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.48 million. First Internet Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is -6.32%.

Insider Transactions at First Internet Bancorp

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 419,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,826,351.98. The trade was a 1.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Keach, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.34 per share, with a total value of $38,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,469.64. The trade was a 5.71% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,110 shares of company stock worth $187,863. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

