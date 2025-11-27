Creative Planning Cuts Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,043,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,709,000 after purchasing an additional 139,495 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.0% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 26,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.4% in the second quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 16,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE WMS opened at $153.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $155.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $850.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.56.

Read Our Latest Report on Advanced Drainage Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Sr. Waun sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,500. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $731,278.21. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,101.07. The trade was a 66.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 87,203 shares of company stock valued at $12,990,384 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.