Creative Planning Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in First Merchants Corporation $FRME

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,932 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in First Merchants by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 13,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the second quarter valued at $270,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in First Merchants by 64.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in First Merchants by 0.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 183,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in First Merchants by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 27,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $37.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.34. First Merchants Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.78 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Merchants Corporation will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Merchants from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

