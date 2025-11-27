Creative Planning Has $1.89 Million Position in Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 603.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 655,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,701,000 after buying an additional 562,799 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 55.1% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 34,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 201.5% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 31,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 126.5% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,470,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,115 shares during the period. Finally, Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 132,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $5,077,212.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 69,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $2,735,044.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,068. This represents a 55.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 344,196 shares of company stock worth $13,344,707. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of RPRX opened at $39.84 on Thursday. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $41.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.05.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $609.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on RPRX. Wall Street Zen raised Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

