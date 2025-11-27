Creative Planning Has $1.91 Million Position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF $NUEM

Creative Planning raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.9% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Sound Stewardship LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 28.4%

Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $342.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $34.22. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $34.15.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.