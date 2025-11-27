Creative Planning Increases Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 347.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 204 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UHS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $249.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.64.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $852,336.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,807.30. This represents a 31.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $217,800.50. Following the sale, the director owned 6,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,704.10. This represents a 13.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

NYSE:UHS opened at $244.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.03. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $152.33 and a one year high of $246.33.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.03. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.09%.The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.