Creative Planning Purchases 868 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 22.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $90.85 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.68 and a twelve month high of $121.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.72%.The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total transaction of $629,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,073.62. This trade represents a 35.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total transaction of $1,605,629.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 296,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,620,096.85. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Read Our Latest Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.