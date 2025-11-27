Creative Planning Raises Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,945,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,562,000 after purchasing an additional 40,075 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,436,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,618,000 after acquiring an additional 170,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,132,000 after acquiring an additional 76,102 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 23.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 833,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,725,000 after buying an additional 158,719 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,385,000 after acquiring an additional 20,174 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Lake Street Capital set a $97.00 target price on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 1.0%

CALM stock opened at $82.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.21. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.55 and a fifty-two week high of $126.40.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by ($0.43). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 28.86%.The company had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, insider Keira L. Lombardo bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.36 per share, for a total transaction of $258,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,241.68. The trade was a 298.51% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.