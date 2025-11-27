Creative Planning Sells 32,333 Shares of BCE, Inc. $BCE

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 27.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,333 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of BCE by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,249,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,101,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,574,000 after purchasing an additional 222,432 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in BCE by 50.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,181,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,232 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 170.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,679,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365,253 shares during the period. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its position in BCE by 94.4% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 10,649,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,966,000 after buying an additional 5,171,655 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. BCE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62.

BCE Dividend Announcement

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. BCE’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. BCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Desjardins upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BCE

BCE Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

