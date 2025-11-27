Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Crescent Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.40. Crescent Biopharma shares last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 34,608 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crescent Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crescent Biopharma in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Crescent Biopharma in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Crescent Biopharma Trading Up 7.7%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a market cap of $209.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.26). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBIO. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Crescent Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $304,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $437,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Crescent Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Crescent Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,629,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Biopharma Company Profile

Crescent Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that develops and designs small molecule therapeutics to treat cancers. The company was founded on September 19, 2024 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

