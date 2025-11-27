Critical Analysis: Lifezone Metals (LZM) & Its Rivals

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) is one of 103 publicly-traded companies in the “MINING – MISC” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lifezone Metals to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.5% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Lifezone Metals has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifezone Metals’ competitors have a beta of 0.61, indicating that their average share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifezone Metals 1 0 2 0 2.33 Lifezone Metals Competitors 769 1855 3541 173 2.49

Lifezone Metals currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 180.37%. As a group, “MINING – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 13.33%. Given Lifezone Metals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lifezone Metals is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Lifezone Metals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifezone Metals N/A N/A N/A Lifezone Metals Competitors -853.98% -10.22% -3.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lifezone Metals and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lifezone Metals $140,000.00 -$46.31 million -0.80 Lifezone Metals Competitors $10.01 billion $439.04 million -17.02

Lifezone Metals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lifezone Metals. Lifezone Metals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lifezone Metals beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lifezone Metals

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company’s products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

