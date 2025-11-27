Critical Survey: Aimei Health Technology (AFJK) vs. Its Rivals

Aimei Health Technology (NASDAQ:AFJK – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Aimei Health Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aimei Health Technology and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aimei Health Technology N/A $2.55 million 55.71 Aimei Health Technology Competitors $41.37 million -$18.84 million 70.39

Aimei Health Technology’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aimei Health Technology. Aimei Health Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimei Health Technology N/A -55.45% 2.71% Aimei Health Technology Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aimei Health Technology and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimei Health Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00 Aimei Health Technology Competitors 279 269 217 3 1.93

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 115.95%. Given Aimei Health Technology’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aimei Health Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.6% of Aimei Health Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Aimei Health Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Aimei Health Technology has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aimei Health Technology’s rivals have a beta of -0.09, indicating that their average share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aimei Health Technology rivals beat Aimei Health Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aimei Health Technology

Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquires businesses in the biopharmaceutical, medical technology/device industries or diagnostic, and other services sectors. Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

