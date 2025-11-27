CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $580.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $515.00 to $580.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $343.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $543.75.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $501.54 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $298.00 and a 12 month high of $566.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.46, a PEG ratio of 120.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $5,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 354,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,369,740. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.20, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 765,456 shares in the company, valued at $421,153,891.20. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $571,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,368,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

