CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Up 1.1% on Analyst Upgrade

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $515.00 to $580.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as high as $513.71 and last traded at $512.34. 1,615,722 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 3,438,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $506.82.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRWD. DZ Bank lowered CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $505.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $519.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $543.75.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,957 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.41, for a total value of $1,077,152.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 218,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,246,421.47. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.20, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 765,456 shares in the company, valued at $421,153,891.20. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $125.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.46, a PEG ratio of 120.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $511.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.13.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

