CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.1667.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on CVRx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of CVRx from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CVRx in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVRX opened at $9.83 on Thursday. CVRx has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 11.99 and a quick ratio of 10.78.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 million. CVRx had a negative net margin of 95.61% and a negative return on equity of 79.31%. CVRx has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVRx will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 52,332 shares of CVRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $534,309.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,051,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,361,710.58. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 56,232 shares of company stock worth $573,442 over the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in CVRx in the third quarter worth $372,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CVRx by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 180,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 91,376 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CVRx by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVRx by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in CVRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

