Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) and APi Group (NYSE:APG) Critical Contrast

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) and APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Dalrada Financial and APi Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dalrada Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00 APi Group 0 2 8 0 2.80

APi Group has a consensus target price of $38.52, suggesting a potential downside of 1.89%. Given APi Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe APi Group is more favorable than Dalrada Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

86.6% of APi Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Dalrada Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of APi Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dalrada Financial has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APi Group has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dalrada Financial and APi Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dalrada Financial -121.21% N/A -104.62% APi Group 3.44% 21.86% 8.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dalrada Financial and APi Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dalrada Financial $20.30 million 0.21 -$24.65 million ($0.22) -0.16 APi Group $7.02 billion 2.33 $250.00 million $0.37 106.12

APi Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dalrada Financial. Dalrada Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than APi Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

APi Group beats Dalrada Financial on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dalrada Financial

(Get Free Report)

Dalrada Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and manufacturing company. It operates through Genefic, Dalrada Energy Services, Dalrada Precision Manufacturing, and Dalrada Technologies divisions. The Genefic division processes molecular diagnostic and antibody tests to support the diagnosis of COVID-19 and the detection of immune response to the virus; markets and sells traditional biologics and human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products; and provides prescription management, education, nursing, and total health solutions; distributes alcohol-free hand sanitizers, surface cleaners, laundry aides, antimicrobial solutions, electrostatic sprayers, face masks, gloves, and kits, as well as dispensers, stands, and ease of use packaging for the end consumers. It also manages and oversees wellness and rejuvenation clinics throughout Southern California that offers regenerative therapies, IV and injection services, cosmetic enhancements, and other health centric services; and provides trained nursing and medical assistants for hospitals and home health facilities, as well as pharmacy services. The Dalrada Energy Services division offers energy service solutions and general contracting services. The Dalrada Precision Manufacturing division engages in developing heat pump technology solution for the harvesting and recycling of energy; and manufactures and sells deep cleaners, parts washers, and degreasers to lift hydrocarbon-based dirt and grease from surfaces. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and services chemical and physical vapor deposition systems for the microchip and semiconductor industries. The Dalrada Technologies division provides software and technology solutions specialize in test engineering, accessibility engineering, product engineering, and application modernization. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

About APi Group

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems. The Specialty Services segment provides various infrastructure and specialized industrial plant services, including maintenance and repair of underground electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications infrastructure. This segment offers engineering and design, fabrication, installation, maintenance service and repair, retrofitting and upgrading services, pipeline infrastructure, access and road construction, supporting facilities, and integrity management and maintenance to the energy industry. It serves customers in the public and private sectors, including commercial, industrial, distribution and fulfillment centers, manufacturing, education, healthcare, telecom, utilities, transmission and integrity, high tech, entertainment, government, and infrastructure markets. The company was formerly known as J2 Acquisition Limited and changed its name to APi Group Corporation in October 2019. APi Group Corporation was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota.

