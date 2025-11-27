David Ranken Gammon Buys 12,000 Shares of Raspberry Pi (LON:RPI) Stock

Raspberry Pi Holdings (LON:RPI – Get Free Report) insider David Ranken Gammon purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 306 per share, with a total value of £36,720.

Get Raspberry Pi alerts:

Raspberry Pi Stock Performance

LON:RPI opened at GBX 321.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 371.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 424.73. Raspberry Pi Holdings has a 52 week low of GBX 303 and a 52 week high of GBX 780. The firm has a market cap of £621.73 million and a P/E ratio of 70.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Raspberry Pi from GBX 420 to GBX 380 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raspberry Pi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 380.

About Raspberry Pi

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to put high-performance, low-cost, general-purpose computing platforms in the hands of engineers and enthusiasts all over the world.

Since 2012, we’ve been designing single-board and modular computers, built on the Arm architecture, and running the Linux operating system. Whether you’re an educator looking to excite the next generation of computer scientists; an enthusiast searching for inspiration for your next project; or an OEM who needs a proven rock-solid foundation for your next generation of smart products, there’s a Raspberry Pi computer for you.

That’s not all we do.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raspberry Pi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raspberry Pi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.