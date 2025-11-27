Deborah Davis Buys 20,000 Shares of Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report) insider Deborah Davis acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 95 per share, for a total transaction of £19,000.

Shares of LON SRE opened at GBX 97.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.06. The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.18. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 72.65 and a 52 week high of GBX 107. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 98.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 98.03.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Panmure Gordon boosted their price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 125 to GBX 130 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Sirius Real Estate from GBX 134 to GBX 133 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 125.75.

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

