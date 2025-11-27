Destination XL Group (DXLG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $104.5510 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Destination XL Group Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of DXLG stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. Destination XL Group has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $49.03 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destination XL Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXLG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Destination XL Group by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Destination XL Group by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 136,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 53,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Destination XL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Destination XL Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DXLG

Destination XL Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men’s clothing and shoes in the United States. The company’s stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.