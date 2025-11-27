DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Sees Large Volume Increase on Earnings Beat

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 1,533,756 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 1,482,146 shares.The stock last traded at $200.9320 and had previously closed at $206.31.

The sporting goods retailer reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 8.52%.DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.550 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.29.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $4,432,117.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,204,793.10. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 415,091 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $92,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. WBI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 22.9% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,408 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05.

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

