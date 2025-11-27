Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Trading Up 8.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) rose 8.4% during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $411.00 to $524.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Dillard’s traded as high as $656.00 and last traded at $665.80. Approximately 15,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 136,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $614.39.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $419.33.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dillard’s

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.60, for a total transaction of $445,950.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,650. The trade was a 6.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 34.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 26,618.5% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 186,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,694,000 after buying an additional 185,531 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 756.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 70,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,554,000 after acquiring an additional 62,608 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,813,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Dillard’s by 464.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,846,000 after acquiring an additional 31,929 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after acquiring an additional 28,468 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s Stock Up 0.8%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $610.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $515.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $8.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.88. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.26%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

