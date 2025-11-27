Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKU) Trading 1% Higher – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.34 and last traded at $26.18. 161,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 288,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.
Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 1.0%
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16.
Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a $0.1543 dividend. This is a boost from Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (BRKU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Berkshire Hathaway Stock. BRKU was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Google’s Gemini 3 Sends Broadcom Soaring: TPUs Take Center Stage
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Palantir Isn’t Just Riding the AI Boom—It’s Orchestrating It
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.