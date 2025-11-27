Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKU) Trading 1% Higher – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.34 and last traded at $26.18. 161,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 288,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 1.0%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16.

Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a $0.1543 dividend. This is a boost from Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares ( NASDAQ:BRKU Free Report ) by 350.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,040 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.95% of Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (BRKU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Berkshire Hathaway Stock. BRKU was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

