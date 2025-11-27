Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTD) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTD – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.04 and last traded at $7.16. Approximately 27,745,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 10,460,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.
Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08.
Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0834 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares
About Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares
The Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (PLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Stock. PLTD was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
