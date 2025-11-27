Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTD) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTD – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.04 and last traded at $7.16. Approximately 27,745,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 10,460,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08.

Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0834 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares

About Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $221,000.

The Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (PLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Stock. PLTD was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

