Docusign (DOCU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $807.1970 million for the quarter. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS.Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.The business had revenue of $800.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Docusign to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $68.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.22. Docusign has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $107.86.

In other Docusign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,500 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,992. The trade was a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $2,787,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 136,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,983.74. This represents a 22.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,533 shares of company stock worth $7,709,933. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 8.2% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 3.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Docusign by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Docusign by 23.6% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Docusign from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

