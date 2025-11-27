Dollar General (DG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $10.6049 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.86%.The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dollar General to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DG opened at $108.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dollar General by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 3.0% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $9,719,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Dollar General from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.14.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

