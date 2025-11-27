Domo (DOMO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect Domo to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $79.0290 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $79.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Domo to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. Domo has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, Director Daniel David Daniel III sold 273,900 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $4,179,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Domo in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Domo by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Domo during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Domo by 17.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Domo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital set a $16.00 target price on shares of Domo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Domo from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Cowen upgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

