Donaldson (DCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $922.6820 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Donaldson to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DCI opened at $90.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.85 and its 200-day moving average is $76.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $57.45 and a 12-month high of $90.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCI. Wall Street Zen upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Donaldson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

In other news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $1,066,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 25,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,170.27. The trade was a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 23.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in Donaldson by 5.3% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 6,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

