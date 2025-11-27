Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSE:DII.B – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.53 and traded as high as C$1.56. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 27,008 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Dorel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dorel Industries from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.25.

The firm has a market cap of C$49.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.26, a PEG ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C($1.45) EPS for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative return on equity of 48.11% and a negative net margin of 6.47%.The firm had revenue of C$415.73 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dorel Industries Inc. will post 0.7015306 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorel Industries Inc is a Canadian company that sells juvenile products and furniture. Its segments include Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile. Dorel Home segment is engaged in the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture and home furnishings which include metal folding furniture, futons, children’s furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

