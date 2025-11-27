Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM Holdings Reduced by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DORM. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Dorman Products by 192.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 511,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,691,000 after acquiring an additional 337,074 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter worth $25,976,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 24.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 744,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,316,000 after purchasing an additional 145,758 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 22.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 760,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,704,000 after purchasing an additional 137,913 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 24,717.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 109,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 109,004 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products Trading Down 0.9%

Dorman Products stock opened at $134.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.84. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $166.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $543.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.60 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 11.62%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Dorman Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DORM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Friday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

In related news, CAO Gregory C. Bowen sold 1,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $236,562.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $758,531.79. This trade represents a 23.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

