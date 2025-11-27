Duluth (DLTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect Duluth to post earnings of ($0.56) per share and revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter. Duluth has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 9:30 AM ET.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Duluth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $131.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.03 million. On average, analysts expect Duluth to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Duluth Stock Performance

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.44. Duluth has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $4.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61.

Insider Transactions at Duluth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duluth

In other Duluth news, CFO Heena Agrawal bought 10,000 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 248,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,325.50. This represents a 4.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,678 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Duluth by 9.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 101,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duluth by 50.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Duluth in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Singular Research upgraded Duluth to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Duluth in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Baird R W raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

