Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 31,166 XPLR Infrastructure, LP $XIFR

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,166 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Separately, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on XIFR shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered XPLR Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

XPLR Infrastructure Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE XIFR opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. XPLR Infrastructure, LP has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $20.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.94.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.30). XPLR Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 12.73%.The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.56 million. XPLR Infrastructure’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPLR Infrastructure, LP will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPLR Infrastructure

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

